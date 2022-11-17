Kidderminster veteran reveals the secret to living a long life on his 103rd birthday

John Beavon was joined by family members, residents and team members to toast the special occasion

John, also known as Jack, Beavon from Brook Court on Oldnall Road marked the impressive milestone on November 10, and was joined by family members, residents and staff to toast the special occasion.

Revealing his secret to a long and happy life, Jack said: “Don’t take things too seriously – get yourself a good wife and family to share your memories with.”

Marking the special milestone with a host of plans, including arranging a trip down to one of Jack’s favourite cafés, the team went above and beyond to ensure he enjoyed a celebration to remember.

With a slice of birthday cake and plenty of special gifts on the day, the team threw Jack a big party and organised a surprise lunch at Brook Court where he was joined by his family.

John Beavon on his 103rd birthday

Nirmala Rattu, manager at Brook Court, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Jack’s birthday, and he was particularly pleased to see his family surprise him for lunch.

“Jack has been living with his wife Winifred at Brook Court for just over a year now, and it’s fair to say the home wouldn’t be the same without the pair. Jack’s wonderful outlook on life never fails to make us smile and his quick wit definitely keeps us on our toes.

“Here at Brook Court, we always strive to make an occasion of birthdays, and Jack’s 103rd was no exception.

"We had great fun decorating the home and baking him a special birthday cake.”

Jack was born in Wolverhampton in 1919 and moved to Stourbridge when he was two years old.

John is one of the few remaining survivors from Dunkirk

Attending school in Oldswinford in Stourbridge, Jack went on to join the army and fight in the Second World War.

He served in Dunkirk, and is now one of the only survivors left.

Jack met his wife at the same period in Kent.

They married shortly after then returned home together to Stourbridge.

After returning home from active service, he and Winifred lived with friends for some time before the pair moved into their first home in 1950.

Together, the couple went on to have two daughters, Janis and Christine, and three grandchildren, Adam, Alex and Becky.