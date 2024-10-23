Wyre Forest Big Breakfast raises £700 for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The charity’s Wyre Forest Committee, which hit its £1 million goal in March, held its annual Big Breakfast at the village hall earlier this month.

Committee treasurer David Smith said: “We didn’t quite make our £1,000 challenge target but it was a rainy start to the morning and we are very grateful to all those who came and supported the event, taking our grand total to more than £1,026,000.

“Our thanks also go to chef Trefor Cook and his partner Pam Jarvie who, once again, dished up scores of tasty full English breakfasts.”

The committee’s next fundraiser will be a psychic evening with well-known medium Barbara Northall, at St George’s Hall, Bewdley, on Friday, January 17.