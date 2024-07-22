Jazz concert and jam raises more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK

The audience at St George’s Hall was treated to a unique performance from the band drawn together by outgoing chairman of the Wyre Forest fundraising committee of Cancer Research UK Peter Tomlinson.

The band was led by trumpeter John Stone, with John Evans on keyboard, Gary Bell on trumpet, Dave Deakin on trombone, Richard Lewis on saxophone, Tom Clarke-Hill on double-bass and Roger Battersea on drums. Guest vocals were provided by Ruth Frith.

Retired TV and radio broadcaster Mr Tomlinson, who took a turn on drums, said: “We are so grateful to these very impressive music makers, who gave their services free of charge and helped us top £1,000. It was the first time they had performed together and I very much hope it’s not the last – they were tremendous.”

A recent collection by the committee at the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb Vintage Meeting raised almost £1,000 which, following last month’s announcement that they had topped £1 million, brings the running total to £1,012,000.