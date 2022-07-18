Generous Wednefield folk donate £2,000 for disabled young boy's new garden

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/7/22 Fundraising for (centre) Reuben Mills, aged 5, (front) Poppy Mills, 9, (left-right) Kirsten Archer, Christopher Mills, Freya Mills, aged 11 months, Danielle Corns, Alfie Mills, 6, and Laura Curtis, at Corpus Christi Social Centre, Wolverhampton..

Friends and family of Reuben Jayce-Mills turned out to Corpus Christi Social Club, Ashmore Park, on Saturday.

Reuben was a healthy until he contracted rare disease Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) which left him with a life expectancy of a few years and the gradual loss of mobility and speech.

His mother Danielle Corns will use the money to create a special garden in their home which five-year-old Reuben can enjoy being close to nature.

She said: "Saturday was amazing. It was a great turn out and could not have asked for a better day.

"We raised £2,010 in total. There are so many to thank including Kimberley Jones, Toni-Marie Carter, Andy Mason, Tom Morgan, Michelle Gallagher and everyone who dug deep on the day and donated money."