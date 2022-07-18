Generous Wednefield folk donate £2,000 for disabled young boy's new garden

Friends and family of Reuben Jayce-Mills turned out to Corpus Christi Social Club, Ashmore Park, on Saturday.
Reuben was a healthy until he contracted rare disease Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) which left him with a life expectancy of a few years and the gradual loss of mobility and speech.
His mother Danielle Corns will use the money to create a special garden in their home which five-year-old Reuben can enjoy being close to nature.
She said: "Saturday was amazing. It was a great turn out and could not have asked for a better day.
"We raised £2,010 in total. There are so many to thank including Kimberley Jones, Toni-Marie Carter, Andy Mason, Tom Morgan, Michelle Gallagher and everyone who dug deep on the day and donated money."
Danielle has set up a GoFundMe page called Roo's Garden which has already raised over £2,000 for the garden.