Tributes paid to loving father who died in Wolverhampton road in early hours of morning

Michael Bland has been described by family as "loving" and "generous"

Michael Bland was found critically injured in Old Hill, Tettenhall, by a passer-by in the early hours of Friday, April 28, with police called out at around 4am.

The 49-year-old was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police has issued an appeal for information to establish the circumstances that led to his death.

Detectives investigating the case said they strongly believe Mr Bland was struck by a vehicle.

In a tribute, Michael's sister said: "My brother Michael was the father of a beautiful girl who needs specialist care. A loving son to his disabled father, a brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

"He worked hard to become successful so he could support not only his immediate family but everyone he knew. The family has been left destroyed by what has happened and that he is no longer with us. The loss is unbearable.

"We as a family have received so many messages of how he helped, donated and raised money for different charities especially during the Covid lockdown without mentioning it as he was too modest. Please help heal this loss. We need to make sense of why we lost him."

Michael's former partner added: "Michael was an incredibly generous person. He adored his daughter, she was the focus of his life. Michael was loved by so many, and his family and friends are devastated by his loss."

Officers from West Midlands Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Detective Sgt Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our investigation has led us to a specific time frame of between 2.40am and 3.50am and I would ask that anyone who recalls driving or walking along Old Hill between those times to make contact with us as soon as possible. Old Hill is a very distinctive road and anyone who uses it would recall doing so.