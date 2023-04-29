Notification Settings

Police investigating death of man found in city street appeal for dashcam footage

By Eleanor Lawson

Police investigating the unexplained death of a man who was found in a street are appealing for dashcam footage.

Police vehicles at the entrance to Old Hill

The man in his 40s, who was found at about 4am on Friday in Old Hill, Tettenhall, was given emergency treatment but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police are asking anyone who may have passed by for dash cam footage from the area at the time.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're asking for any drivers or passengers of vehicles and taxis who travelled along Old Hill in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton between 2.30am and 4am yesterday morning to get in touch.

"We particularly want to see any dash cam footage after a man was found lying in the road around 4am.

"Sadly the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and we’re trying to establish what happened to him.

"We’re checking CCTV in the area, so if you can help please get in touch via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 377 of April 28."









