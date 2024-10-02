Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Wolverhampton battery recycling facility

Motorists are still being advised to avoid the area around Lincoln Street in Heath Town after the fire was reported in the early hours of Wednesday. Six fire crews were in attendance at the height of the incident.

At 3.30am the West Midlands Fire Service warned that the incident was "likely to be protracted into daylight hours" and Lincoln Street was still shut both ways at 8am, with traffic affected on the adjacent A4124 Wednesfield Road too.

A further statement at about 6.30am said: "The incident on Lincoln Street, Heath Town, Wolverhampton has been scaled down, but road closures and restrictions remain in place. Please avoid the area if possible."