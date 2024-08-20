Man charged with multiple offences following spate of supermarket thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man was arrested on Tettenhall Road on Saturday by officers from the Tettenhall and Merry Hill neighbourhood team and charged with more than 30 offences following a spate of thefts from supermarkets in Pendeford, Tettenhall, Finchfield and Compton.

The offences occurred between June 26 and August 14 and saw the 37-year-old man charged with 31 theft offences and taken into custody ahead of a hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a man with more than 30 offences after a spate of shoplifting at four stores in Wolverhampton

"A suspect in his 30s was arrested at an address off Tettenhall Road on Saturday morning (17 Aug) by officers from our Tettenhall and Merry Hill neighbourhood team.

"It comes as detectives investigated multiple thefts at supermarkets in Pendeford, Tettenhall, Finchfield and Compton, between June 26 and August 14.

"A 37-year-old man has been charged with 31 theft offences and today (Monday) remains in police custody ahead of a hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court."