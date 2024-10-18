'It would have been so meaningful to him': Heartbroken fans at Wolverhampton vigil for Liam Payne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton's Lady Wulfruna statue was adorned with flowers, candles and balloons as teary-eyed fans came together to remember the life of Liam Payne.

The former One Direction singer and father-of-one, originally from Bushbury, was sadly pronounced dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, aged 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel.

People from around the world were left shocked and devastated at the news of the singer's passing, including those in Wolverhampton, where he was born.

On Friday night, dozens of heartbroken fans came together to pay their respects at the city centre statue, sharing support for all those who are grieving his loss.

Dozens of fans visited Wolverhampton to pay their respects to Liam Payne

Eimear Mitchell, 26, of Birmingham, organiser of the impromptu vigil, expressed the importance of holding a place of remembrance in the singer's home city.

She said: "Quite a few people have turned up for the vigil so far. It has been really great. I only posted the announcement this morning and so many people have come already.

"It's hard to let someone go. Everyone keeps saying that it just doesn't feel real, but this is what this community is about, coming together and being there for each other.

"I think it is important that one of the first vigils be held in [Liam's] home city. When I saw that there wasn't one already planned, I knew that I had to do something. It would have been so meaningful to him."

Fans left flowers, cards and balloons at the vigil site of the Lady Wufrun statue

The organiser shared her shock at Liam's sudden passing, saying that she – and many other fans – simply couldn't believe it.

She said: "I didn't really know what to do with myself. I was messaging all my friends about it and we all just felt a bit numb.

"It was really difficult, complete disbelief really. They were such a big part of my childhood. I'd spent hundreds of pounds to see them. It was just complete disbelief."

Many fans said they couldn't believe the sudden loss

Shane Lindon, 40, visited the vigil with his 14-year-old daughter Laura. He said the band helped his daughter come out of her shell.

He said: "Laura is quite shy, but she loved One Direction's music and their style and it really did help her to make friends and come out of her shell.

"It also helped us to bond as I took her and her friends to most of the gigs. It's quite a big loss for her as Liam was part of a band that really defined her childhood."

The vigil will remain over the weekend, with everyone invited to visit and share their memories

The tributes will remain at the Lady Wulfruna statue in Wolverhampton over the weekend, with everyone invited to pay their respects and mourn the loss of the Wolverhampton icon.