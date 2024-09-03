Express & Star
Teenager arrested after boy robbed of electric scooter in Wolverhampton

A teenager has been arrested following an incident which saw a boy robbed of his electric scooter.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated

The 13-year-old was arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of robbery after reports of a 12-year-old boy being robbed on Goodyear Park in Bushbury and his bike being taken.

The teenager remains in custody to help police with enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A teenager is in police custody this morning following a robbery in Bushbury last night.

"The 13-year-old was detained by police at a local address after a 12-year-old boy was robbed of his electric scooter on Goodyear Park.

"The teen was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody helping with our enquiries.

"Robbery is a local priority for us. Got info? Call us on 101 or Live Chat online."

