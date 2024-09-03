Teenager arrested after boy robbed of electric scooter in Wolverhampton
A teenager has been arrested following an incident which saw a boy robbed of his electric scooter.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 13-year-old was arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of robbery after reports of a 12-year-old boy being robbed on Goodyear Park in Bushbury and his bike being taken.
The teenager remains in custody to help police with enquiries.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A teenager is in police custody this morning following a robbery in Bushbury last night.
"The 13-year-old was detained by police at a local address after a 12-year-old boy was robbed of his electric scooter on Goodyear Park.
"The teen was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody helping with our enquiries.
"Robbery is a local priority for us. Got info? Call us on 101 or Live Chat online."