Bilston trucking company looking to extend premises

E Aston & Son has put in an application for a licence to extend the size of its base on Dale Street in Bilston to become an operating centre for 40 goods vehicles and 25 trailers.

The application was sent to the Traffic Commissioner, which has sent out a message to ask for owners and occupants of nearby land and buildings for any objections they might have to the work.

It said that any objections should be sent to the Traffic Commissioner by October 3.