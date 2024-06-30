Express & Star
Digger service owner lodges application to expand business

The owner of a digger service has put in a planning application to expand the business in the region.

By James Vukmirovic
Published

Steven White, who is trading as Whites Grab Ltd, has put in the application for a licence to allow him to use an address on Biddings Lane in Bilston as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.

The planning application has been made for Biddings Lane. Photo: Google Street Map

The Traffic Commissioner has put out a message to owners and occupiers of land near the planned operating centre to send in any objections to the plan or how their use of the land would be affected by letter to Hillcrest House in Leeds by July 18.

