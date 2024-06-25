'The move will finish her off': Woman's fear for mother, 92, after her care home abruptly closes

At the age of 91 she faces an uncertain future after her family were given just days' notice of its closure.

The daughter – who didn't want to be named – said her mother needs end-of-life care but a planned visit by a social worker to the home, Mill House, Mount Pleasant on Monday didn't happen and by the 5pm deadline for all of the residents being moved out, she remained in the place she has called home for two years.

Mill House Care Home in Mount Pleasant, Bilston which shut down unexpectedtly on Monday. Residents were given 48 hours notice of its closure.

Residents at Mill House were only told at 4pm on Friday after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) that the home was closing on Monday and they would be provided with alternative accommodation. They were moved out by minibus over the weekend and yesterday, some to Wellesley House Nursing Home in Penn, leaving the once-thriving home an empty shell with staff packing belongings and Christmas decorations into boxes.

But the daughter of the last resident still there at 5pm said: "We understood she was going to be moved to Compton Hospice where end-of-care life would be provided but a planned meeting with a social worker on Monday didn't go ahead and we are left with so much uncertainty. Mum has been left literally on her own and we fear this will definitely finish her off – it is so upsetting for the family.

The empty lounge at Mill House, Bilston which used to be full of happy residents

"The situation over the weekend has been desperate for all residents, they have become a real tight-knit community here and although some of them may be re-housed together, the upheaval and uncertainty is awful, especially given the short notice of it closing.

"As you can imagine there has been total shock and devastation and also for staff who have been fantastic in all this - the CQC inspection was critical of the building, not the staff."

In October last year Mill House was placed into special measures by government inspectors after concerns over medicines, management, infection control and staffing.

But shortly after, owner Ragavendrawo Ramdoo who has owned the home in Mount Pleasant for 20 years, said he was determined to turn it around whilst residents spoke of their support for management.

In a statement yesterday Mr Ramdoo said: "I have been working hard with the CQC and the council to address the situation since the original inspection and nobody is more concerned about the situation than me.

"I will continue to work hard and have been to ensure all residents are given adequate alternative accommodation which meets their needs and those of their families."

Andrew Wolverson, Wolverhampton Council's director of adult social care, said after a further inspection which identified 'ongoing ongoing safeguarding concerns' the council had no option but to move residents into alternative accommodation.

He said: "We put contingency plans in place to oversee an orderly closure of the home, and have been working closely with staff, service users and their families to support them through this process.

"As there is space in other care homes in the city, and due to the urgency of the matter, we were able to identify a single care home to which the majority of residents have moved together, enabling them to remain in friendship groups.

"Whilst we appreciate the decision may have come as a shock to residents and their families, it was taken on the basis of prioritising the safety and wellbeing of the residents which although the home is private, is obviously our concern.

"The council will continue to work closely with families, staff and the CQC to ensure the best possible care for those who need it."

The Express & Star has seen an e-mail which claims the home has been taken over by Wolverhampton-based Angel Care Homes which intends to re-deploy the present staff at the home.