Roads around Wolverhampton factory fire reopen as blaze under control

Bradley Lane was reopened to traffic after the fire at the factory unit was brought under control by the crews from West Midlands Fire Service.

The fire started at the unit on Sunday morning, with crews from Bilston, Tipton, Willenhall, Dudley, Walsall, Wednesbury, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, Bloxwich, Handsworth, Northfields, Stourbridge, Woodgate Valley, Aston, Oldbury and Hay Mills all sent to the scene.

Twelve fire engines five 4x4 brigade response vehicles and two hydraulic aerial platforms worked to tackle the blaze, which was in four different sectors of the unit and which residents living nearby described as "towering over the treetops".

The incident was scaled down at 5am, with crews remaining at the scene to extinguish hotspots, while no cause has yet been determined.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 1.05am on Sunday, January 14, we responded to Bradley Lane, Wolverhampton.

"Twelve fire engines, five 4×4 brigade response vehicles and two hydraulic aerial platforms responded initially, crewed by around 70 firefighters.

"This was a fire in a factory unit, measuring 100×30 metres. The fire was tackled in four different sectors and crews were supported by drone operations.

"A high-volume water pumping unit was also utilised at the scene.

"A multi-agency briefing involving police, ambulance and site representatives took place and the incident was scaled down at around 5.00am after good progress was made.

"Bradley Lane was closed as we worked at the scene, but has since re-opened to traffic.

"Crews have continued visiting the site to extinguish hotspots, and this work is expected to continue throughout the day."