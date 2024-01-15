Resident saw flames 'towering over tops of trees' after Wolverhampton factory caught fire

More than a dozen fire crews were called to the site off Bradley Lane at 1.07am yesterday, with a limited number remaining there throughout the day after the blaze was under control.

A police car blocked off access to Bradley Lane at the roundabout with Cross Street, Rose Street and Wilkinson Avenue yesterday.

One resident of Rose Street, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he had seen the flames in the early hours of the morning.

The scene of a factory fire off Bradley Lane, Wolverhampton, on Sunday morning

He said: "I saw the flames at about 1am, they were above the trees. I saw the fire engines coming around the corner and the police were there too."

Another resident of Rose Street, who did not want to be named, said: "I saw the police in the morning and wondered what had transpired, but I didn't see any fire.

"I'm not sure what happened."

The scene of the factory fire off Bradley Lane, Wolverhampton, on Sunday morning

Crews from Bilston, Tipton, Willenhall, Dudley, Walsall, Wednesbury, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, Bloxwich, Handsworth, Northfields, Stourbridge, Woodgate Valley, Aston, Oldbury and Hay Mills were all sent to the scene.

Watch commander Lee Kelsey, from Willenhall Fire Station, said the blaze had caused "severe damage" to the building, which was rented out by two different companies.

The blaze caused significant damage to the building

Speaking at the scene yesterday, he said: "The roof has come down in the middle. It's not safe to enter. It has been severely damaged by fire.

"Resources will be here throughout the day and into the evening."

West Midlands Fire Service had scaled back resources to four fire engines by midday yesterday, with a hydraulic platform also being used by crews.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but investigations will follow, Mr Kelsey added.

More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the scene

The blaze came a week after dozens of firefighters dealt with another factory blaze in the Stafford Road area of the city.

The fire at Scotbeef Ltd, which started at around 3am on Sunday, January 7, is believed to have started accidentally, with nothing to link it to yesterday's incident.