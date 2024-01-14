More than a dozen fire crews tackle Wolverhampton factory blaze that started around 1am

More than a dozen crews were called to the site off Bradley Lane at 1.07am on Sunday, though some have since been stood down.

Bradley Lane is closed at the roundabout with Cross Street, Rose Street and Wilkinson Avenue.

Crews from Bilston, Tipton, Willenhall, Dudley, Walsall, Wednesbury, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, Bloxwich, Handsworth, Northfields, Stourbridge, Woodgate Valley, Aston, Oldbury and Hay Mills were all sent to the scene.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said shortly after 2am: "We have responded to a factory on fire in the Bradley area of Wolverhampton. Please avoid the area where possible, local residents should keep windows & doors closed."

The blaze comes a week after dozens of firefighters dealt with another factory blaze in the Stafford Road area of the city.

The fire at Scotbeef Ltd, which started at around 3am on Sunday, January 7, is believed to have started accidentally, with nothing to link it to this weekend's incident.