More than 50 firefighters were sent to Scotbeef Ltd based in Stafford Court off the A449 Stafford Road, near Coven, to tackle the incident following reports of flames and smoke spewing at the site at around 3am on Sunday.

No-one was hurt during the incident which saw Blue Watch from Fallings Park Fire Station among the first to arrive on the scene.

The West Midlands Fire Service said crews had visited the site throughout the night to extinguish hotspots and will continue to do so throughout today.

The aftermath of the fire at the factory

A structural engineer is also due to visit the site. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Issuing an update today, a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews have visited the site throughout the night to extinguish hotspots, which still remain. Firefighters will continue to extinguish these throughout the day.

"A structural engineer is due to visit the site today."

The factory following the blaze

Drone footage taken by the Express & Star also shows the devastation caused by the blaze.

The A449 dual carriageway was shut to traffic yesterday between Broadlands and Greenfield Lane for several hours as crews fought to bring the flames and smoke under control.

Bus services also had to be diverted.

Firefighters at the scene of the Scotbeef factory

Scotbeef supplies beef and lamb to retailers in the UK and overseas.

Last year the Stirlingshire-based company proposed to make about 50 redundancies at the Stafford Road meat processing plant after it lost a major contract with a high street supermarket chain.