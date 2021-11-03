Driver still in serious condition after Black Country Route crash that killed passenger

Police tape next to the Black Country Route in Bilston

A white BMW M5 hit the central reservation on the A463 Black Country Route at around 8.45pm on Monday, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

The vehicle's passenger, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being cut free by firefighters.

The road was cordoned off for around seven hours in the aftermath of the crash, which happened near Halfords and BAC Wolverhampton at Bessemer Close.

Police tape was in place across the dual carriageway as collision investigators examined the scene and the road was reopened just before 4am.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said that the victim’s family had been informed, adding: “We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but we’d ask anyone else who has information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision to get in contact with us.

“If you can help, please message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log 4210.”

The ambulance service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we discovered two patients, both men.

“The first, a passenger in the car, was extricated from the car by fire service colleagues. However, upon assessment it sadly became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.