Demolition begins at eyesore Wolverhampton pub plagued by arsonists

The arson-hit former Happy Wanderer pub, in Green Lanes, in Stowlawn, Wolverhampton, has been subject to arson attacks since the pub closed four years ago due to poor trade.

Wolverhampton Council planners have now given the owners of the property, Kam Sanghera and Josheel Sanghera, of Bilston Solutions Ltd permission to flatten it after it was deemed dangerous by building control. The site clearance work will now to pave the way for potential new homes to replace it.

The council's city assets and housing boss Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal said: “This positive action will make the site safe and remove the risk of further anti-social behaviour, making a big difference to the local community in Bilston.

“The development of the site, subject to planning approval, will make a huge difference to the street scene in the area.

“Furthermore, there is the potential to deliver much-needed new homes, boosting the local economy.”

The disused council-owned garages to the rear of the pub have been subject to anti-social behaviour and will also be demolished.

A planning application has been submitted by the owner to build 33 apartments on the site with dedicated parking.

If approved the development would see 11 one bedroom and 22 two-bedroom flats built across three buildings.

Delighted councillor sin the area have welcomed the arrival of the demolition crew.

Bilston North ward representative Councillor Linda Leach said: “A lot of hard work has gone into getting to this point and I am delighted to see demolition works starting.

“This is the first step in transforming this troublesome site and creating something that will provide a real uplift for neighbouring residents.”

Nearby residents have campaigned for action after the community faced a series of anti-social behaviour related incidents including blazes and drug taking at the site resulting in numerous calls to the emergency services.

“The pub has been derelict for many years. It is the cause of a lot of problems for residents especially the homes next to it. It has been set fire to on numerous occasions and the police have also made visits

"Incidents like those prevent the fire brigade from attending live saving emergencies," she added.