Alexander on his bike to raise hundreds for special school

Alexander Soloman, a pupil at Bilston C of E School, has raised £402 in the Rotary club bike-a-thon for Green Park School, Bilston. Supporting him are, from left: Gary Gentle, Ken Dolman, Lorraine Dawney and Councillor Phil Page

Alexander Soloman joined Bilston Rotary Club’s Bike-a-thon at Bilston Market last month, completing a 30-minute ride on a static bike.

The 10-year-old Bilston C of E Primary School pupil was sponsored for the event and raised £402, which he presented to Green Park School on Green Park Avenue in Bilston, a special school for children with learning difficulties, on Wednesday.

His granddad, Councillor Phil Page for Bilston North, said: “He did very well raising that much money.

“All the family are very proud of him.”

Councillor Page said Alexander had asked if he could participate on June 3 as he wanted to help the children who attend Green Park School.

“He knows the children there are disabled or have various conditions,” added Councillor Page.

“Alexander wanted to go but it was a school day.

“His headteacher Gary Gentle gave him the time off to do the bike-a-thon.”

Councillor Page, who also rode in the challenge raising £90, explained that there were four static bikes and all the half-hour slots for the 9am to 3pm event were filled.

“48 people took part in all,” he said.

“I could not keep up with Alexander - I had to keep stopping for a rest.”

Councillor Page said the bike-a-thon was held at the market to help publicise it and wished to thank WV Active for lending the static bikes.