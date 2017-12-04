“Losing my beautiful son has left a massive hole in my heart" - Devastated mother's tribute after Kian Buckler dies following Bilston crash

Kian Buckler, aged 15, suffered serious injuries when the motorbike he was on collided with a car just before 7pm on November 29.

Kian was thrown from the motorbike at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road, Bilston.

He was rushed to hospital where he fought for his life but sadly died on Friday afternoon. His mother today paid tribute to her 'cheeky chappie' who was 'full of life'.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also travelling on the bike, was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.

He was arrested and has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to provide a sample.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Dudley Youth Court today.

Kian Buckler

Today Kian's mother Tina Richards said: “My son Kian was a cheeky chappie who was full of life. Losing my beautiful son has left a massive hole in my heart.

“The love and support my family and myself have received is overwhelming.

“Kian was loved by so many people and touched so many hearts.

“He will be sadly missed by so many people, especially by myself, his dad, his big sister Louise, little brother Tyler and his baby sister Mariah.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: "We are keen to establish the circumstances of the collision and would ask for any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to officers to get in contact."

Anyone with information can call the collision investigation unit on 101 or email fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

The 37-year-old driver of the Toyota Auris which was involved in the collision was arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving. Jamaine Lindo, 37, admitted the charge before Wolverhampton magistrates on Friday and was jailed for eight weeks.