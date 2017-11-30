Boy, 15, dies after motorbike and car crash in Bilston

The 15-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries after being thrown from the motorbike at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road, Bilston, just before 7pm. He was taken to hospital but died this morning.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also travelling on the bike, was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Toyota Auris which was involved in the collision has also been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. The 37-year-old man remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: "Specialist officers are supporting the family at what is obviously an incredibly difficult time.

"We are keen to establish the circumstances of the collision and would ask for any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to officers to get in contact."

Anyone with information can call the collision investigation unit on 101 or email fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk