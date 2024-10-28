'The city is dead as it is already!' Wolverhampton weighs in on controversial parking charge hike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

City dwellers, students and shoppers have all expressed their concern over the controversial planned spike in car parking charges in Wolverhampton Council's car parks around the city centre.

The new charges will see the full-day charge of £4.50 rise by more than half from Monday, November 4, with those travelling to the city centre by car expected to pay a heavy fee of £9 instead.

The council-owned car parking spaces account for 41.8 percent of the city centre's provision, with everyone from shoppers to students using them as an alternative to the privately-owned NCP car parking.

New charges are set to be in place on November 4

Now, Wolverhampton drivers have said they are concerned for the city following changes, fearing that "it is dead as it is already".