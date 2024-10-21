Fire crews tackle blaze in Bushbury in Wolverhampton on Monday morning
West Midlands Fire Service is attending a fire in Wolverhampton this morning (Monday, October 21).
Fire crews from Wolverhampton Fallings Park, Willenhall and Dudley have been called to help with a fire in Bushbury.
No other details on the incident have been given currently. This is a breaking news story and we will bring you updates as soon as we receive them.
The latest update from WMFS was posted at around 5am.