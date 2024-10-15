Man tells court of his terror at his alleged assault at traffic lights near The Hawthorns football stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Khyshpreet Singh, then aged 17, was in the car with his friend and driver Parget 'Bobby' Singh when it and they were targeted at around 6.30am on Wednesday September 25 2019 in Dartmouth Road at the junction of Halfords Lane close to the West Bromwich Albion football ground.

He was giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on the first day of the trial of Parminder Singh, aged 27 and Hardev Singh, aged 34 who face two counts of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using a bladed article.

Khyshpreet Singh identified Parminder Singh as the man who he said stabbed him six times in the back with sword after smashing the window, narrowly missing a kidney, and Hardev Singh as the person who hit the driver with an axe.

The scene near The Hawthorns football ground where the two men were stabbed

Under cross examination by prosecuting counsel Tariq Shakoor, he described the events of the morning in graphic detail, saying Parget had his fingers 'chopped up' with one blow to his hand.

He said: "I was stabbed six times by Parminder Singh after he had smashed the windscreen repeatedly. I could feel the blood in my back and went cold it was terrible – Parget was wailing and asking me for some water and I tried to help him but couldn't open the bottle to give it to him.

"My mother got out the car and was hysterical, she was shouting and screaming "Leave my son alone" in Punjabi whilst in the same language the attackers were swearing at us."

The court heard Khyshpreet and his mother were making the journey from his home in Oldbury to Digbeth Coach Station to go to Manchester to renew a passport with Parget, who was staying with them, driving.

Police cars cordon off Dartmouth Road after the incident in September 2019

They pulled up at lights in Dartmouth Road and Khyshpreet told the court: "The next thing I knew there was a repeated crack at the windscreen, eventually leading to it being smashed and me being stabbed around the back, with Parget in the drivers seat being hit on the hands with a sword which also came through the windscreen. There was blood everywhere in the car.

"The attack lasted about two or three minutes I would say and then after that a dark blue Volkswagen Golf was driven at the door causing a massive bang.

When asked by Mr Shakoor how he could be sure who the attackers were, he said he could identify Parminder from his eyes although his face was largely covered by a hoodie and had seen Hardev on the other side briefly.

Mr Shakoor asked Khyshpreet how well he knew the defendants and he said he had known them both for three years from meetings at the Gurdwara on Smethwick High Street. He said Hardev worked at a garage just a short distance from where the incident occured and Parminder had been friends with his brother before they had fallen out.

The trial continues