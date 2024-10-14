Five people assessed by ambulance crews after Wolverhampton crash that disrupted railway travel

Emergency services teams rushed to the scene where Manor Road becomes Spring Road, in Ettingshall, to reports of a crash between three vehicles under the bridge at around 11am on Saturday.

The crash led to two of the vehicles, a blue BMW X1 and a Volkswagen Golf, catching fire, causing major disruption to road and rail travel.

The blaze also damaged signalling equipment, reducing train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham on Saturday evening and throughout Sunday, with rail replacement buses also being used across the two days to help support services to Shrewsbury and Crewe.

The scene of the crash on Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police confirmed that one of the people treated at the scene, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Now, the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has confirmed that five people in total from the cars were assessed following the crash and ensuing blaze, with the passenger of one car sustaining potentially serious injuries.

The scene of the crash on Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton

A WMAS spokesperson said: "We were called by the police at 11.14am on Saturday, October 12 to reports of an RTC at the junction of Manor Road and Parkfield Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics attended the scene. Crews arrived to find three vehicles which had been involved in a collision.

"Five occupants were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene."

They included the driver of the van, who was assessed at the scene before being discharged, a woman and two children, with the woman treated for non-serious injuries and the two children unharmed.

The severely damaged Golf after the fiery crash

The spokesperson continued: "The passenger of one car, a man, sustained potentially serious injuries and received treatment on scene before being conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital. The driver of a van was assessed but discharged on scene.

"A woman and two children from a second car were assessed on scene. Both children were uninjured and the woman sustained non-serious injuries. All three were conveyed to New Cross Hospital as a precaution."

West Midlands Police has been approached for further comment.