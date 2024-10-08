Walsall man who once won bravery award is jailed for child sex offences
A man from Walsall who was given a royal award for bravery has been jailed for over nine years for child sex offences.
By Paul Jenkins
Kenneth Bond, aged 56 of Sycamore Road, was awarded the Royal Human Society Testimonial last year after persuading a woman who was standing in the road brandishing an eight-inch knife to give the weapon up.
At the time of the award he was working as a driver for the mayor of Birmingham.