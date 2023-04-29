Mayor's chauffeur delayed journey to pick up boss and risked his life to save suicidal woman

Kenneth Bond helped save the woman on the busy main road

The horror incident, which has resulted in the driver, Kenneth Bond, being awarded a top national bravery and life-saving honour, happened in the morning rush hour on the A34 Stratford Road on November, 16 2021.

Mr Bond, of Walsall, was on his way to pick up the mayor when he spotted the woman standing in the middle of the road brandishing an eight inch knife.

He stopped the car facing oncoming traffic to prevent anyone hitting her, turned his hazard lights on and called police.

The woman then pointed the knife at him and said she wanted to die. However, Mr Bond persevered and managed to calm her down and eventually persuaded her to drop the knife.

Another passer by who had arrived at the scene then took the woman to safety while Mr Bond stood on the knife to ensure the woman did not pick it up again. Police then arrived at the scene and were assaulted by the woman before they took her away.

Mr Bond has now been awarded a Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Parchment for putting himself at risk of being hit by other vehicles or attacked by the woman with the knife.

Praising him for what he did Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Society said: “What he did was incredibly brave. There he stopped his car on a rush-hour road, got out and faced up a woman with a knife and there is little doubt that his actions resulted in her life being saved. He richly deserves the award he is to receive.”