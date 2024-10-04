Wolverhampton's £60m Heart and Lung Centre turns 20

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton's £60m Heart and Lung Centre at New Cross Hospital has marked its 20th birthday, having become one of the leading centres for cardiac surgery in the country.

As one of the four cardiac tertiary centres, the Heart and Lung Centre runs the largest cardiac surgery programme in the West Midlands, treating approximately 700 STEMI's (serious heart attacks, carrying greater risk) a year.

Two decades on from the centre's first opening, dozens of staff who were there for its first day still work there, helping to celebrate its big birthday.

Dr Saib Khogali with Dr Mike Norell, as Lead on Cardiology and Mr Moninder Bhabra and Wilf Pugsley, from the Cardiothoracic surgical side, helped set up the Centre in October 2004.

Dr Norell said: "The establishment of the first purpose-built centre for cardiac services in the country was a great attraction to staff.

The hospital deals with approximately 700 STEMIs a year

"We spearheaded the development of Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDTs) working across the country and more importantly, we put the unit before ourselves."

Dr Norell, Interventional Lead, Dr Khogali and Professor Dr James Cotton, as the first appointed Interventionalists, established the Cardiology service.

Dr Khogali said: “It’s been a privilege to help set it up. The unit developed as a highly collaborative and collegiate centre and has made great strides in putting Wolverhampton on the UK Cardiology map.

"Many other Cardiology sub specialities have been established and developed here since."

Some staff at the cardiac centre have remained there since it was first opened

Alex Ng was one of only two Consultant Anaesthetists in Cardiothoracic when the first two patients were operated on in October 2004, and has continued in the role.

Jo Hazle, 61, Sister in the Integrated Critical Care Unit (ICCU), travelled to the Philippines to recruit some 180 Nurses to work at the centre.

Jo said: "It gave me many sleepless nights at the time because we also had responsibility for the procurement of the right equipment, but it all came good and it’s been massively successful.

"Most of the staff have stayed here. It’s a massively supportive environment and very well-led."

Dr Stephen Billing, Cardiologist Surgeon, who met his wife of six years Antonella Meraglia at the centre more than a decade ago, celebrating the anniversary with cake

While also helping to heal hearts, the hospital also has a history of joining them, with Italian-born consultant anaesthetist Antonella Meraglia, 51, marrying Wolverhampton-born consultant cardiologist Dr Stephen Billing, 59 six years ago after having met while working at the centre.

They made their first ‘public’ appearance as a couple at the centre’s 10th anniversary, and Stephen’s late father Cecil donated the baby grand piano in the Heart and Lung foyer.