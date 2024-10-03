Car left on its side after crash on rural lane - firefighters called to scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) shared a picture this morning of a car that had rolled onto its side on County Lane near Pattingham, not far from Albrighton.

The road has been closed, but firefighters expected it to be back open again this morning.

SFRS received a call at 8am reporting the road traffic collision.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

One vehicle is involved in the incident, and SFRS has confirmed that nobody was trapped inside the car, or suffered any "serious injuries".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service shared a picture of the incident on X, picture: SFRS

The fire service's post on X said: "Crews are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on County Lane near Pattingham. Thankfully no serious injuries. Road is currently closed but will be open shortly."

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton and Wellington.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 8.39am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had overturned near to the junction of Pattingham Lane and Westbeech Road at 7.56am, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who had managed to get herself out of the car. She was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene."

Staffordshire Police officers were also on the scene.