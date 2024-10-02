Wolverhampton Council defends use of bus lane cameras after millions raised in fines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In response to a query from Councillor Paul Singh, cabinet member for transport Councillor Qaiser Azeem revealed that fixed penalties for driving in bus lanes had generated a revenue of just under £4.2 million during the period from April 2020 to August 2024.

Councillor Singh raised questions about the clarity of road signs and markings.

But a spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said the design of signs and marking was subject to government regulation.

“The signs are regularly monitored and must conform to legislation, which specifies design and location.

“Deviating from these regulations or using additional signs could lead to confusion among road users resulting in more offences and compromising enforcement," he said.

He added that legislation required the council to use any income generated to cover enforcement costs and road improvements.

"This currently only covers the operational service cost of bus lane and parking enforcement," he said.

Motorists who breach the rules are issued with a £70 fine, although this is reduced to £30 if the fine is paid within 21 days.

Councillor Azeem said: "Bus lanes support the council’s statutory duty to secure the safe and efficient movement of traffic.

"Prioritising bus movements helps to deliver consistent journey times, particularly at peak traffic periods. This in turn encourages the use of buses as a sustainable mode of transport.

"To deter illegal use of bus lanes there is clear signage at the start, and throughout the length of all bus lanes advertising the operational days and hours, along with road markings to advise road users."