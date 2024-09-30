Wolverhampton Council urges residents to take a stand against hate crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Hate Crime Awareness Week is set to take place from October 12 to October 19 and will see talks, awareness activities and demonstrations take place across the West Midlands and the UK to raise awareness over the impact of hate crimes.

To help raise awareness for the week of action, the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership has organised a number of talks to take place across the borough, with everyone being invited to share their concerns and experiences.

The talks and activities will take place at the locations below.

Sainsbury's Wednesfield, Rookery Street, on Saturday 12 October from 11am-5pm.

Tesco Wolverhampton, Marston Road, on Wednesday 16 October from 10am-12.30pm.

Central Library, Snow Hill, on Thursday 17 October from 10am-12.30pm.

Wednesfield Library, Well Lane, also Thursday 17 October from 2pm-4.30pm.

Members of the Safer Partnership team will be on hand to answer questions, provide advice and listen to the concerns of residents.

Councillor Obaida Ahmed, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for digital and community, said: "The Safer Wolverhampton Partnership takes hate crime incredibly seriously, and all reports will be fully investigated by police.

"We'll be using Hate Crime Awareness Week to get people thinking about how they can respond to hate crime if they witness or are victims of it.

"Most importantly, we'll be encouraging people to report instances of hate crime, which will enable victims to get the support they need and to ensure those committing it are met with justice."

You can find out more about hate crimes by visiting the Stop Hate website.

For more details on National Hate Crime Awareness Week, visit the group's website.