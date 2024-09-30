Wolverhampton walkers and their pets strolled in memory of loved ones during the annual Walk for Compton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Sunday morning those taking part in the Walk for Compton began in the grounds of Compton Hall and took in Smestow Valley Railway, Newbridge and finished where they started.

Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Linda Leach officially got proceedings under way signalling for the hundreds of walkers and dogs to start.

People walked in memory of loved ones they have lost and many wore Walking in Memory signs on their backs and many places mementos in Compton Hall's Garden of Reflection.

Walkers also nominated a song for the memory playlist that was be played during the event. Many were the favourite songs of loved ones or one which brings back special memories for for walkers. After the event participants will receive a link to access the playlist.

Dicky Dodds, from Compton Care, said: "Walk for Compton is where we all get together and remember our loved ones. This event raises important funds for an amazing charity.

"Walk for Compton is more than just a walk, it’s a time to remember and celebrate your loved ones, while raising funds to provide vital care and support to those living with life limiting conditions. Every step taken makes a meaningful difference."

Walkers were serenaded by the Compton Care Choir, a spokesman for the group said: "What a privilege to sing today at the Compton Care Memory Walk. It was wonderful to support this moving event and the amazing work of Compton Care."

Singer Claire Oakley added: "Such a lovely choir session today. Great to support the Compton Care Memory Walk."

For over 40 years, Compton Care has been providing specialist palliative and end of life care to patients, and support for their families, helping them to navigate life with a life limiting condition.