Photos show level of work being done to repair Wolverhampton church

Scaffolding has now been erected all around one side of St Peter's Church in the city centre as part of work to maintain the 10th Century church.

The drone images by Express & Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield show a full layer of scaffolding, as well as green covers and a metal fence around the chancel of the church near to Wulfruna Street and Lichfield Street.

The chancel is now covered on all sides by the scaffolding

The work is being done to replace worn and crumbling stone work on the chancel and the Parish of Central Wolverhampton has put out a message to say that the work will take longer than previously expected, due to additional areas of work being found.

A spokesman for the Parish of Central Wolverhampton said: "Works to replace worn and crumbling stone work is continuing.

"As with most undertakings of this nature, additional areas needing work are coming to light, which may see the end date move to spring 2026.

The church is undergoing major work to replace brick work

"If you are interested in seeing the works more closely, a viewing platform is being arranged.

"Please contact the parish office to get more details."