Wolverhampton fundraiser defies heavy rain and sore feet to continue with huge challenge

Manny Singh Kang has covered more than 80 kilometres on his latest challenge, a 48-hour walk on a constant loop around the outside of Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, since starting at 4.30pm on Thursday.

The 51-year-old powered on through the night despite a torrential downpour and was still going strong on Friday morning, having received running repairs on his feet from the roadside, and had covered multiple laps of the stadium on an undulating course.

He was joined for several laps on Friday morning by year six pupils from Long Knowle Primary School, who waved banners and chanted "Go Manny go" as they followed him around the stadium, while drivers on Waterloo Road were sounding their car horns in support.

He said the support had been wonderful and really lifted his spirits as he walked along.

He said: "Honestly, it's amazing and unreal and gives you such a lift when you're flagging a little bit as it's better than any energy drink, and these are the kids of our future and it's nice to hopefully inspire them to do things like this when they're older.

Youngsters from Long Knowle Primary School cheer on Manny as he continues his fundraising walk

"The route has a little bit of a hilly climb, but it's not been too bad and it's all for the cause of Dementia UK as that is an illness which affects so many people and I even had someone from Brighton turn up yesterday who had lost his wife to dementia a few days ago, but who wanted to be here in her memory.

"Last night was great as although it was raining all night and I had 12 hours of holding my brolly, I'm grateful that the sun is out now and I've passed more than 80 laps so far."

There has been a lot of public support for Manny on his walk as well, with people coming by to give him cups of tea and coffee and feed him along the way.

He was also joined for a few laps by Wolverhampton West MP Warinder Juss and former Wolverhampton South West MP Rob Marris, with Warinder posting a message of support on social media.

He said: "Delighted to join the intrepid Manny Singh Kang last night/this morning on his fantastically impressive fundraising marathon walk around the Molineux for Dementia UK.

"Just cannot fail to be inspired."

He also received a message of support from friend, broadcaster and Wolves Foundation ambassador Suzi Perry, whose father Tony met Manny before the start of the walk on Thursday.

She wrote on social media: "My crazy friend Manny Singh Kang is walking non stop for 48hrs around Molineux to raise funds for Dementia UK.

"My dad was there to rep the Perry’s."

Donations to Manny Singh Kang's JustGiving page have also increased since he started his walk, with more than £2,000 already donated since the start.

To find out more and to make a donation, go to his JustGiving page.