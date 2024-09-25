Man appears in court after man shot on Wolverhampton street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Soledolu appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder a week after the incident in Wolverhampton.

The 33-year-old, of Walmead Croft in Birmingham, was arrested in Harborne on Monday and charged following the incident on September 18, which saw a man in his 40s hurt on Minerva Lane in Wolverhampton at around 11pm.

The man was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound and later discharged and West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Soledolu was remanded back into custody and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on October 23.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was injured in Wolverhampton last Wednesday.

"Michael Soledolu is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today to face the charge after officers made an arrest in Harborne on Monday.

"It comes after a man in his 40s was hurt in Minerva Lane at around 11pm on Wednesday, September 18.

"He was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound and has since been discharged.

"Enquiries are continuing and we'd ask anyone who can help with information, CCTV or doorbell footage to get in touch.

"We've created an online portal where you can upload your footage directly, go to mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C05-PO1"