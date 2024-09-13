Vice-chancellor says Halls sponsorship provides 'better experience' for Wolverhampton university students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prashant Pillai said the sponsorship of the Halls Wolverhampton was important to the university because of the opportunities it would provide students and staff.

He said: "We have to look at new ways that we can improve the student experience as a university and that's what we keep doing.

"We look at where we can go and what we can do to ensure the student experience can be improved and this is an example of it."

Steve Homer and Prashant Pillai celebrate Wolverhampton University now sponsoring The Halls

Mr Pillai was speaking at an event to mark the sponsorship of the Halls, which comes just weeks after the university ended the free bus services between its three campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford in order to cut costs.

The decision has been criticised by staff and students, who questioned whether the university should be spending money at a time of cost-cutting, and Mr Pillai said the subject had been discussed at board level, but said a statement had been put out by the university to address this.

The sponsorship deal of £200,000 is for five years, and will see the Civic and Wulfrun Halls formally renamed as the University of Wolverhampton at the Halls.

The statement from the university said: “The university has taken the difficult decision to stop our campus bus service which runs between Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford.

"We have looked closely at the usage data which shows that each bus trip is costing the university approximately £10.

"Our priority is to enhance the student academic experience and invest in student services and facilities on campus which makes this cost difficult to justify.

"We are working closely with staff and students who use the bus service to ensure they are supported in finding alternative ways to travel between our campuses."

Looking ahead, both Mr Pillai and CEO of the AEG Group Steve Homer said the partnership would be a positive one for both the university and the Halls.

Mr Pillai said: "We're really excited about this as we've been a university in the city for 200 years and we're really a civic university which works really closely with lots of businesses and the council as well.

"If you look at the Halls, it's an iconic building in the city, so we're delighted to be partnered together as the partnership will be a positive one for staff and students.

"There's a lot more for the students through work placements and work experience and looking at business and marketing and how events are run, so there are plenty of opportunities for students to really work closely with the Halls.

Mr Homer said: "It gives a real symmetry to the city as the building is created for music, but it's the involvement with the staff, alumni and students that is going to be the main focus of this and I don't think there can be a better partnership.

"Students are directly connected to the Halls now and they can become members of the Halls, join in pre-sales and things like, but also have better opportunities to do work placements and learn how the industry works, so it could be a better entry point for some people."