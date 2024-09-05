Fire crews called to building fire in Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the blaze that broke out at a derelict factory on Moat Street shortly after 2.35am on Thursday morning.

Forty firefighters attended the scene along with seven fire engines, a four by four brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform.

The fire was confirmed to have been extinguished at around 4.15am, though one fire engine remains at the scene to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Road closures are in place on Moat Street, Gower Street and Union Street.

Moat Street remains closed in both directions from Stafford Street to Cemetery Road South.

It comes just weeks after a blaze took hold at an empty factory on Moat Street, with around 50 firefighters called to the scene.

A spokesperson for WMFS said: "This was a fire in a void factory unit, measuring approximately 20m x 40m.

"There were no casualties or injuries. Representatives from Cadent and Severn Trent were in attendance. Police and Highways also attended and assisted with traffic duties."