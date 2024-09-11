Huge house near Wolverhampton with terrace and countryside views on the market for £625,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The four-bedroom property in Wolverhampton also has a bright red driveway, an outhouse and log cabin-style hobby room.

The Hilton Lane home sits in a huge plot in a semi-rural area near Featherstone surrounded by swathes of green, open countrysides.

Listed by estate agent PurpleBricks, the family home has a price tag of £625,000.

The current owners are said to have spent around £80,000 on recent additions and renovations, including the large veranda, gym, security systems, and electric vehicle charging point.

A gated, bright red driveway leads up to the house. Upon entering, a hallway leads to a family room with a log burner and a woodland view from the windows.

Next door is the sitting room/snug which has windows looking out to the garden and farmland, and French-style doors to the orangery.

The hall also leads to the dining room which continues to the kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and toilet.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms with the master room having a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite bathroom and access to a terrace with country views.

Another bathroom features a roll top bath and a large shower.

Outside, the garden has a big lawn space and outbuildings, including a recently built and insulated gym, a large log cabin style work space/hobby room and a static home, which has recently been rented out as a BnB.

The full listing can be found at purplebricks.co.uk.