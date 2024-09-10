"We want to give something back to the community" – Two long standing Wolverhampton firms team up to install a new defibrillator

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A special ceremony took place to install a defibrillator at R.G Wilbrey, of business training and safety consultants situated just outside the city centre to mark their 60th anniversary.

Billed as the oldest health and safety firm in the UK, they specialise in working closely with the construction industry.

The defibrillator, and the casing in which it was housed, was provided by another long standing Wolverhampton firm in Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, who have worked with RG Wilbrey over the years.

A plaque was also unveiled at Wilbrey's offices at Aspen House in Great Brickkiln Street and represnttives of the Wolves Foundation who have worked with the company were also present.

RG Wilbrey's chairman and owner Peter Wilbrey said he hoped the defibrillator would act as an asset for the communuty

He said: "We are long standing friends and colleagues of Taylor Wimpey and Taylor Woodrow and Wimpey before they merged and this was a great gesture by them because defibrillators are by no means cheap coming it at around £1,500 including the casing.

"Obviously it will benefit the community and be available for emergencies 24-hours a day outside our offices as quite a few have restricted use.

"Given that we do training in first aid we are going to have training sessions for people who live within a short radius of the offices where they will be able to find out how to use it and learn some basic medical and lifesaving knowledge.

"It is all part of giving back to the community we will have served for 60 years in 2024 and although we hope the defibrillator is not needed, it is there if it is."

For details on the defibrillator's location and the training sessions, go to https://www.rgwilbrey.uk.com