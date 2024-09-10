Express & Star
'I love Park Run and 400 others at Wolverhampton's West Park do too' – fun runner explains the joys of weekly get-together

Park Run is a way of life for many across the West Midlands and anyone can take part – you just need to be able to run or walk 5K and be willing to be up and ready for 9am on a Saturday.

Park Run at West Park – fun for people of all abilities

In March the Express & Star attended the 500th event at Wolverhampton's West Park. The weekly get-together held its 526th event on Saturday.

Today one of its regulars, ELISE O'DONNELL, provides a report on Saturday's run – and why she loves to get involved.

Elise O'Donnell at West Park's Park Run

One of the joys of Park Run is being outdoors to appreciate the changing seasons.

On Saturday there was just a touch of autumn in the air, with leaves starting to change colour and the West Park squirrels very busy getting ready for winter.

In spite of which, and a fresh tang to the air, quite a few of us found the going quite warm. I wonder how long that will last?

Volunteers from Phoenix Road Runners at West Park's Park Run
