Feeling extra-extreme for the weekend? What to expect from Urban Sports FISE Xperience - Wolverhampton's newest sporting event

In just under a week, Wolverhampton's Market Square will be transformed to welcome over around 15,000 visitors to the anticipated Urban Sports FISE Xperience, due to take place on Friday.

The three-day event will see three growing sports take to the city, with sports champions from around the world attending to have their shot at taking home the gold.

Leading up to the event, workers can be seen carrying out preparations for the event, installing lighting, seating and stalls.

To help you have the most X-treme day at this free-to-attend event, we have compiled a comprehensive list of everything to need on the day.

What even is the FISA Xperience?

At the event will be Freestyle BMX, Freestyle Scooter and breaking (break-dancing)

First things first, the FISE Xperience is an alternative sports event that brings together athletes from BX Freestyle, Skateboarding, Mountain Bike, Freestyle Roller, Parkour and many more sports that are considered niche.

The group organise events for more than 2,700 amateur and professional athletes from around 40 countries all around the world, hosted by emblematic cities.

The event has previously been hosted in Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, France, Hungary and soon, the UK's very own Wolverhampton.

When is it?