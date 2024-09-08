Man accused of murder over fatal Wolverhampton house fire appears in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dale Francis, 36, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday in connection with the fire in East Park earlier this year.

The 36-year-old, of Basford in Stoke-on-Trent, spoke only to confirm his name and address in the hearing and was remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, September 10.

He has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, after a 26-year-old man died of burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire on Plascom Road on June 25.

The house was left gutted by the fire. Photo: West Midlands Police

Akashdeep Singh was rushed to hospital where he later died. Five people including Mr Singh were taken to hospital.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the fatal incident.

Tributes were left outside the house following the fire

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any reward. Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using the untraceable online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org, Fearless.org for young people or via the 0800 555 111 number will qualify.