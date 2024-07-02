Inquest into death of man in Wolverhampton house fire is adjourned
The inquest of a man who died in a house fire at his home in Wolverhampton has been open and adjourned.
By Paul Jenkins
Akashdeep Singh, aged 26 died in the blaze at a house in Plascom Road, East Park at around 1.10am on June 25. Five people were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham including Mr Singh, who Black Country assistant coroner Michael Pemberton said suffered 50 per cent burns and later died. Police launched a murder investigation shortly after the fire.
A post mortem exam the next day found he died of burns and smoke inhalation.