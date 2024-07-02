Express & Star
Inquest into death of man in Wolverhampton house fire is adjourned

The inquest of a man who died in a house fire at his home in Wolverhampton has been open and adjourned.

Paul Jenkins
A man was arrested after the house fire which killed a man and left four others needing hospital treatment.

Akashdeep Singh, aged 26 died in the blaze at a house in Plascom Road, East Park at around 1.10am on June 25. Five people were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham including Mr Singh, who Black Country assistant coroner Michael Pemberton said suffered 50 per cent burns and later died. Police launched a murder investigation shortly after the fire.

Police at the scene of the house fire in Placomb Road Wolverhampton on June 25

A post mortem exam the next day found he died of burns and smoke inhalation.

