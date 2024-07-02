Inquest into death of man in Wolverhampton house fire is adjourned

Akashdeep Singh, aged 26 died in the blaze at a house in Plascom Road, East Park at around 1.10am on June 25. Five people were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham including Mr Singh, who Black Country assistant coroner Michael Pemberton said suffered 50 per cent burns and later died. Police launched a murder investigation shortly after the fire.

Police at the scene of the house fire in Placomb Road Wolverhampton on June 25

A post mortem exam the next day found he died of burns and smoke inhalation.