All the road closures in place during the Wolverhampton Half-Marathon and 10k race this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sporting event was cancelled last year due to low numbers but is expected to go ahead on Sunday. The last time it was held was in September 2022 following a three-year break.

The Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10K 2022 which started at West Park.

The runners will make a round trip starting from the Civic Hall at 8.40am and will be taking to the streets and running on open roads, meaning a number of closures will be in place for motorists.