Father bombarded '12-year-old girl' with sexual demands only to find out she was undercover officer

Shabaz Hussain, 25, was caught after he found the profile of the child and continued to communicate with her sexually after 'she' told him she was 12.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Hussain, from Birmingham Road, Oldbury, made several sexual demands of the 12-year-old during October 2022 and discussed with others about sex with children.

Hussain was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court of attempting to engage in a sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child into sexual activity.