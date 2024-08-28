Marathon Manny is taking on a 48 hour fundraising challenge at Molineux - and it could be his most demanding yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Manny Singh Kang has made a name for himself for his challenges, which have seen him walk from outside of Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton to stadiums in West London and Newcastle-upon-Tyne to raise funds for Dementia UK.

He is now getting set to take on his latest walking challenge, which will be closer to home, but no less arduous, as he prepares to walk around Molineux for 48 hours, starting at 4.30pm on Thursday, September 26 and finishing at 4.30pm on Saturday, September 28, just in time to watch Wolves play Liverpool.

The 51-year-old said he had spoken to a lot of people who had told him they had wanted to join him on his walking challenges, but hadn't been able to and that had sparked his new idea.

He said: "A lot of fans had wanted to join me on the previous challenges, but with walking to Newcastle, it wasn't really feasible, so I decided to make the next challenge walking around Molineux for 48 hours.