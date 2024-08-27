'Wolverhampton's new bishop will bring infectious enthusiasm and an ability to build friendships'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Rt. Rev. Dr Michael Ipgrave said that Dr Tim Wambunya had impressed him through his warmth and pastoral care, as well as his infectious enthusiasm for the gospel.

The bishop was speaking after he officially announced Dr Wambunya as the fifth Bishop of Wolverhampton, succeeding Bishop Clive Gregory and taking on the responsibility as an area bishop in the Diocese of Lichfield which is the Church of England in Staffordshire, Northern Shropshire and the Black Country.

The announcement was made at the YMCA in Wolverhampton on Tuesday in front of members of the church and clergy and came after King Charles III had approved the nomination.