Man in 'critical condition' after suspected hit and run in Wolverhampton

The incident took place on Burleigh Road, Merridale, just before 9pm yesterday.

West Midlands Police said officers attended after it was alerted by ambulance service colleagues and found the man being treated by paramedics.

He was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition today, and the police's understanding is that the man had been struck by a dark-coloured car which failed to remain at the scene.

The force said it is 'working to establish' exactly what has happened and to identify who is responsible, with roads in the area being cordoned off last night, as investigations got underway.

Forensic enquiries were carried out overnight and there continues to be an extra police presence today as officers make house-to-house enquiries.

Investigators are also retrieving and reviewing CCTV footage from the area and has asked anyone who it has not yet spoken with, and believes they can help, to get in contact.

In its statement, it said: "We're investigating after a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Burleigh Road, Merridale, at just before 9pm yesterday.

"Anyone with information can call us on 101, or message via Live Chat on our website, quoting crime reference number 20/711590/24."