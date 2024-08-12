Death of two-year-old boy in canal in Wolverhampton shocks residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The area around Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall near the Birmingham and Wolverhampton Canal had been full of police cars and ambulances on Sunday night after the boy was pulled from the water by police just after 6pm.

Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics at the scene, the boy died at the scene.

Residents of Ettingshall living near the canal spoke to the Express & Star this morning.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she had returned from work to see police "everywhere".